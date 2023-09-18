Left Menu

Three members of a family including an infant were killed when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Jharkhands Ramgarh district on Monday, police said.The incident happened when four members of a family were on their way to Laiyo in Mandu block of Ramgarh from Purabdih in Gola.

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 18-09-2023 19:11 IST
Three including infant killed in a road accident in J'khand's Ramgarh
Three members of a family including an infant were killed when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Monday, police said.

The incident happened when four members of a family were on their way to Laiyo in Mandu block of Ramgarh from Purabdih in Gola. At Chitarpur on Ramgarh-Bokaro National Highway-33, a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction hit the motorbike.

Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey said that the couple and their infant girl died on the spot. ''The six-year-old son of the couple survived the accident,'' he said. Police intercepted the truck in Gola and arrested the driver, he said. The busy NH-33 was blocked after the road accident, as the bodies were scattered on the road. Traffic on the busy highway was cleared after several hours, another police officer said.

