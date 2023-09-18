Left Menu

Govt considering setting up delimitation commissions in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, SC told

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 19:26 IST
Govt considering setting up delimitation commissions in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, SC told
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday that it is considering setting up commissions to conduct a delimitation exercise in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the government is contemplating setting up the delimitation commissions for both the northeastern states.

Without elaborating any further, he said as far as Manipur is concerned, the process can wait due to ''obvious reasons''.

The bench asked Mehta to inform it about the development in this regard after two weeks.

The top court was hearing a plea seeking a direction for the conduct of a delimitation exercise in four northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland. It had issued notices to the Centre and others on the plea on July 25 last year.

The plea has also sought directions for the constitution of delimitation commissions in terms of the relevant provision under the Delimitation Act, 2002.

The petition has contended that the delimitation exercise has not been carried out in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland for the last 51 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023