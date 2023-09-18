Left Menu

Two arrested in Gurugram for morphing women's photos, making them viral on social media

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 18-09-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 19:43 IST
Two arrested in Gurugram for morphing women's photos, making them viral on social media
  • Country:
  • India

Two men allegedly morphed photos of women into obscene pictures and made them viral on social media using their own fake Instagram handles, police said on Monday.

The two accused have been arrested and one tablet and four SIM cards have been recovered from their possession, they said.

According to police, the accused were identified as Abhishek, a resident of Nawada district in Bihar and Rahul Khan, a resident of Khairthal district in Rajasthan.

During interrogation, the accused made the obscene photos viral on social media in order to harass the victims, police said.

"We are questioning the accused to clarify how many people have been made victims by them so far. Further probe is underway," said Varun Dahiya, ACP crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023