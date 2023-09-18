Two arrested in Gurugram for morphing women's photos, making them viral on social media

Two men allegedly morphed photos of women into obscene pictures and made them viral on social media using their own fake Instagram handles, police said on Monday.

The two accused have been arrested and one tablet and four SIM cards have been recovered from their possession, they said.

According to police, the accused were identified as Abhishek, a resident of Nawada district in Bihar and Rahul Khan, a resident of Khairthal district in Rajasthan.

During interrogation, the accused made the obscene photos viral on social media in order to harass the victims, police said.

"We are questioning the accused to clarify how many people have been made victims by them so far. Further probe is underway," said Varun Dahiya, ACP crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)