Man arrested for killing friend on suspicion of mobile phone theft

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 18-09-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 20:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his friend here on the suspicion that he had stolen his mobile phone, a police officer said on Monday.

Abhisekh Lal was arrested on Sunday evening from Kadamba area of the city, Superintendent of Police Rishabh Garg told newsmen.

Police also recovered a 7.65 mm automatic pistol and one live cartridge.

The victim identified as 25-year-old Vishal Prasad of Ramdas Bhatta area was shot dead by his friend Abhishek Lal on Saturday night, the officer said.

About the reason behind the incident, the police officer said Abhisekh's mobile was missing and he suspected his friend of stealing it.

The police officer said Abhisekh called Vishal on Saturday night and took him to Ramdas Bhatta area, where he allegedly shot him in the chest.

Vishal was rushed to Tata Main Hospital, where he succumbed.

