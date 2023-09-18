Militant fires on CRPF vehicle, none injured

Srinagar, Sep 18 (PTI) A militant opened fire Monday on a moving security forces' vehicle in the Khanyar area of the city but no one was injured, officials said.

The lone militant fired from his pistol on the CRPF vehicle at the Khwaja Bazaar chowk around 7.00 pm, the officials said.

He fled from the spot after firing, they said, adding there was no death or injury in the incident.

