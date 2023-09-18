Left Menu

6 kg heroin seized, five held in Punjab's Kapurthala

Five persons were arrested after six kg heroin was seized from their possession here, a senior police official said on Monday.Acting on a tip off, a police team nabbed five persons near Ramidi bridge in Kapurthala, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajpal Singh Sandhu said. The SSP said police seized six kg heroin and Rs 7 lakh cash from the accused.

PTI | Kapurthala | Updated: 18-09-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 22:12 IST
6 kg heroin seized, five held in Punjab's Kapurthala
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons were arrested after six kg heroin was seized from their possession here, a senior police official said on Monday.

Acting on a tip off, a police team nabbed five persons near Ramidi bridge in Kapurthala, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajpal Singh Sandhu said. The SSP said police seized six kg heroin and Rs 7 lakh cash from the accused. The accused were identified as Kashmir Singh of village Dogranwala, Swaran Singh alias Chapar of Villa Kothi, Amandeep Singh of Dyalpur, Rahul and Atul, the police said.

After bringing the heroin from Delhi, Sukhdev Singh alias Sebi of Dogranwala, the main accused in the case, supplied the heroin to Rahul and Atul, both brothers, residing at Patel Garden in Delhi's Dwarka Mor, they added.

The brother duo were likely to give the heroin the to three other accused, the police said. The SSP said efforts were on to nab Sukhdev.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023