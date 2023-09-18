6 kg heroin seized, five held in Punjab's Kapurthala

Five persons were arrested after six kg heroin was seized from their possession here, a senior police official said on Monday.

Acting on a tip off, a police team nabbed five persons near Ramidi bridge in Kapurthala, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajpal Singh Sandhu said. The SSP said police seized six kg heroin and Rs 7 lakh cash from the accused. The accused were identified as Kashmir Singh of village Dogranwala, Swaran Singh alias Chapar of Villa Kothi, Amandeep Singh of Dyalpur, Rahul and Atul, the police said.

After bringing the heroin from Delhi, Sukhdev Singh alias Sebi of Dogranwala, the main accused in the case, supplied the heroin to Rahul and Atul, both brothers, residing at Patel Garden in Delhi's Dwarka Mor, they added.

The brother duo were likely to give the heroin the to three other accused, the police said. The SSP said efforts were on to nab Sukhdev.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)