Mumbai: Four held for cheating media executive of Rs 9.68 lakh in 'task' fraud

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2023 00:02 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 00:02 IST
  • India

Four persons were arrested for allegedly duping a woman media executive of Rs 9.68 lakh by promising attractive returns as part of a rating task on Google maps, a Mumbai Crime Branch official said on Monday.

The probe began after the victim approached Crime Branch Unit V, he said.

''In her complaint, she said she was looking for a part-time job and received a link on Whatsapp about rating hotels on Google maps. She got some money initially but lost Rs 9.68 lakh after being promised returns of Rs 26 lakh,'' the official said.

A probe zeroed in the four accused, who were held from Haryana, and Pune as well as Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, he said.

Police have seized Rs 3.7 lakh cash and frozen Rs 9.27 lakh in the bank account of the main accused, he said.

