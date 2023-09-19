Mumbai: Four held for cheating media executive of Rs 9.68 lakh in 'task' fraud
- Country:
- India
Four persons were arrested for allegedly duping a woman media executive of Rs 9.68 lakh by promising attractive returns as part of a rating task on Google maps, a Mumbai Crime Branch official said on Monday.
The probe began after the victim approached Crime Branch Unit V, he said.
''In her complaint, she said she was looking for a part-time job and received a link on Whatsapp about rating hotels on Google maps. She got some money initially but lost Rs 9.68 lakh after being promised returns of Rs 26 lakh,'' the official said.
A probe zeroed in the four accused, who were held from Haryana, and Pune as well as Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, he said.
Police have seized Rs 3.7 lakh cash and frozen Rs 9.27 lakh in the bank account of the main accused, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
RSS' annual all-India coordination meet to be held in Pune next week
Police arrest drug smuggler in Haryana
Haryana: Final G20 Summit Sherpa meeting under India’s presidency underway in Nuh
Sambhaji Bhide's supporters booked for holding public event in Pune without police permission
Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak will be held in Pune from Sept 14 to 16, says RSS leader