WTO: Ukraine files trade complaint over food ban

The World Trade Organization confirmed on Tuesday that Ukraine had taken the first step in a trade dispute by filing a complaint to the global trade body over bans on food imports from Ukraine.

"We can confirm that a request for consultations was received Monday evening. Further information will be provided once the request has been circulated to our members," a WTO spokesperson said in an emailed response to a Reuters request for comment.

He did not name the countries although Kyiv has previously said the complaint targeted Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.

