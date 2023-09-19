WTO: Ukraine files trade complaint over food ban
The World Trade Organization confirmed on Tuesday that Ukraine had taken the first step in a trade dispute by filing a complaint to the global trade body over bans on food imports from Ukraine.
"We can confirm that a request for consultations was received Monday evening. Further information will be provided once the request has been circulated to our members," a WTO spokesperson said in an emailed response to a Reuters request for comment.
He did not name the countries although Kyiv has previously said the complaint targeted Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.
