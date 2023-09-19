Fourth and final meeting of G20 Framework Working Group successfully concluded

The fourth and final meeting of the G20 Framework Working Group (FWG),under the Indian G20 Presidency,successfully concludedtoday in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The FWG is co-chaired by India and the UK. The two-day meeting during 18-19 September 2023, wasco-chaired by Ms Chandni Raina, Adviser, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, andMs. Sam Beckett, Chief Economic Adviser,HM Treasury, UK. Around 65 delegates from G20 membersandinvitee countries and international and regional organisations attended the meeting.

This meeting marked the culmination of the work done by the FWG during India’s G20 Presidency.It provided an opportunity to reflect on the substantial progress achieved by the FWG in 2023 and to explore options for carrying this forward.

This year, the group successfully delivered two G20 reports,which were referenced in the New Delhi Leaders Declaration: G20 Report on Macroeconomic Impacts of Food and Energy Insecurity and G20 Report on Macroeconomic Risks Stemming from Climate Change and Transition Pathways. Members recognised the need to continue the global conversation around assessing the macroeconomic consequences linked to these global challenges while exploring policy options to address them effectively.

The meeting also saw in-depth deliberations onthe global economic outlook and the key risks based on presentations by international organisations. Discussions were also held on the initial findings of the draft G20/IMF Strong Sustainable, Balanced and Inclusive Growth Report based on an update provided by the IMF.

The Reserve Bank of India also hosted a number of Jan Bhagidari events to make G20 discussions more inclusive and human-centric. This consisted of events aimed at the general public, students, and self-help organisations, includinga series of financial literacy programmes, a G20 awareness programme, a painting contest, a slogan-writing contest, and a quiz competition.

Delegates enjoyed an excursion to Nandanvan Zoological Garden, which also has a Jungle Safari, a Zoological Park, a Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, and other attractions including the Khandwa Reservoir which draws a large number of migratory birds and displays the lush and beautiful landscapes of Chhattisgarh.

The delegates were hosted for ‘Ratri Bhoj Par Samvad’ (Conversation over Dinner) and a cultural event, that gave them an opportunity to experience the rich cultural heritage and delectable cuisine of Chhattisgarh.

In the spirit of the Indian Presidency’s theme of “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, the group agreed to work together to enhance international cooperation to effectively address macroeconomic challenges and build a more resilient and prosperous global economy for the benefit of all.

