Russia says Ukraine struck Kostiantynivka with missile on Sept. 6

The New York Times reported that evidence suggested the explosion had been caused by an errant missile fired by Ukraine. Ukraine blamed Russia for the attack at the time.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-09-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 17:24 IST
Maria Zakharova Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia said on Tuesday that Ukraine was responsible for an Sept. 6 explosion in the Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka this month that killed at least 16 people. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Ukraine had fired a 9M38 missile from a Buk surface-to-air missile system which struck the city.

"Even if it was done unintentionally, it is obvious to everyone: the complete demilitarisation of the Kyiv regime is not just a requirement, but a vital necessity," Zakharova said. The New York Times reported that evidence suggested the explosion had been caused by an errant missile fired by Ukraine.

Ukraine blamed Russia for the attack at the time. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said it was evidence of the need to destroy "Russian evil."

