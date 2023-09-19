Left Menu

132 Assistant Public Prosecutors appointed, more soon; K'taka Government tells HC

The appointment order and movement order is issued by the Prosecution Department on 15-9-23 for 132 out of 143 candidates, while the orders are pending for 11 candidates for non-completion of verification process, the memo filed by the government stated.The government has also promised to fill in the additional 49 vacancies that have come up.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-09-2023 17:38 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 17:30 IST
The Karnataka government on Tuesday informed the High Court that orders were issued to 132 candidates appointing them as Assistant Public Prosecutors on September 15, 2023. ''The appointment order and movement order is issued by the Prosecution Department on 15-9-23 for 132 out of 143 candidates, while the orders are pending for 11 candidates for non-completion of verification process,'' the memo filed by the government stated.

The government has also promised to fill in the additional 49 vacancies that have come up. The counsel submitted that the State Government will also take immediate steps for filling up those vacancies now falling vacant due to the promotion of 49 senior additional public prosecutors to public prosecutors. The process will also be completed as expeditiously as possible.

Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale recorded the submission. The Division Bench of the Chief Justice and Justice Krishna S Dixit was hearing the petition. The Court said: ''The statement is accepted as an undertaking to this court'' and directed that a final action taken report be submitted to the court within three weeks.

