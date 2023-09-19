Armenian PM says Azerbaijan is trying to seize Karabakh population centres - Ifax

Azerbaijani forces are trying to seize Karabakh population centres, the Interfax news agency cited Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as saying on Tuesday.

Pashinyan said he was in touch with the Karabakh separatist leaders and expected Russian peacekeepers to act in order to stabilise the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)