Elderly doctor's body with multiple wounds found near his clinic in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-09-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 18:26 IST
Elderly doctor's body with multiple wounds found near his clinic in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

The body of an elderly doctor bearing multiple injuries was found dumped on the roadside just a short distance away from his clinic on Tuesday in the Shil-Daighar locality of Thane city, police said.

An officer at the Shil Daighar police station said the doctor, Shiraj Khan, 65, a resident of Mumbra, was found dead some 2km from his clinic.

The body with multiple wounds was sent for post-mortem examination at a government hospital, he said.

The police official said the physician resided near his clinic and had left the facility at around 1 am after attending patients. He did not reach home and was found dead a few hours later.

The police are scanning CCTV footage of the area to get clues about the sequence of events leading to the death, he said, adding no offence has been registered so far.

The police suspect unidentified persons killed the doctor and dumped his body on the roadside.

