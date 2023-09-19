Blinken likely to get involved in Armenia-Azerbaijan diplomatic engagement -US official

A senior U.S. State Department official on Tuesday said diplomatic engagement is under way on tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, adding that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would likely get involved.

Azerbaijan launched "anti-terrorist activities" in the Nagorno-Karabakh region on Tuesday, saying it wanted to restore constitutional order and drive out what it said were Armenian troops, a move that could foreshadow a new war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)