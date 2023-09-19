Left Menu

France working with partners to prepare 'strong response' following Azerbaijani military operation

"It will hold Azerbaijan solely responsible for the fate of the civilian populations of Nagorno-Karabakh." It called for the United Nations Security Council to convene urgently to discuss the issue. Azerbaijan on Tuesday launched "anti-terrorist activities" in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying its aim was to restore constitutional order and drive out what it called Armenian military formations there.

France said on Tuesday it was working with its partners to respond strongly after what it said was an unjustified military operation launched by Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh.

"France calls on Azerbaijan to immediately cease its offensive and return to respect for international law," the foreign ministry said in a statement. "It will hold Azerbaijan solely responsible for the fate of the civilian populations of Nagorno-Karabakh."

It called for the United Nations Security Council to convene urgently to discuss the issue. France, along with the United States and Russia are co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Minsk Group that mediates over Nagorno-Karabakh.

"It (France) is working closely with its European and American partners so that a strong response is provided to this unacceptable offensive, commensurate with the risks it poses to the security of the region," the ministry said. Azerbaijan on Tuesday launched "anti-terrorist activities" in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying its aim was to restore constitutional order and drive out what it called Armenian military formations there.

