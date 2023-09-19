Left Menu

UP: Youth slits 5-year-old's throat for touching bicycle

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 19-09-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 19:34 IST
A youth allegedly slit a five-year-old's throat with a sharp edged weapon killing her on the spot for touching his bicycle, police said on Tuesday.

Police have taken the accused, 21-year-old Deepak, into custody, they said.

According to police, the incident took place in Ledhi village of Nichlaul police station area here when the girl, Rimjhim, was playing with her friends in a garden where Deepak arrived on a bicycle.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aatish Kumar Singh said Deepak killed Rimjhim by slitting her throat for touching his bicycle.

Later locals informed the police, who sent the girl's body for post-mortem.

Police said they are interrogating the accused and probing the case from all possible angles.

