Andhra Pradesh: CID seeks fresh warrant against TDP chief Naidu after registering new FIR in Fibernet scam case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 19:40 IST
In fresh trouble for former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh CID has sought a fresh warrant against him after filing a new FIR related to the Rs 330 crore Fibernet project scam case, officials said Tuesday.

It is alleged that Naidu favoured a private company in the project in violation of the rules of the tender, they said.

The CID has alleged before an Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) court that Naidu personally recommended getting the Fibernet project executed by the Energy I&I Department instead of the Information Technology Department, they said.

The agency has alleged that Naidu personally got appointed Vemuri Harikrishna Prasad as a member of the Governing Council-Governance Authority despite his criminal background.

The CID has alleged that Naidu gave approval for the estimates of the project without any market survey for the items or standards to be followed. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a petition filed by Naidu seeking quashing of an FIR filed against him by the police in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.

The TDP chief was arrested on September 9 in connection with the case involving alleged misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation leading to a loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state government. He is currently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison.

