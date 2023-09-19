Credit Suisse could make substantial losses in H2 - UBS Vice-Chairman

UBS's Vice-Chairman said it is too early to know whether the takeover of Credit Suisse will be a good or a very good deal for the Swiss bank, while speaking at a conference in Zurich on Tuesday.

"It cannot be ruled out that Credit Suisse will also make substantial losses in the second half of the year," Lukas Gaehwiler said while speaking at the Finance Forum on the financial sector's future.

