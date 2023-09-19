Patiala soldier who died fighting terrorists in J-K consigned to flames

The mortal remains of army jawan Pardeep Singh, who died fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, were consigned to the flames on Tuesday at his native Ballamgarh village in Patiala district with full military honours.

The body of the 27-year-old was recovered from the dense forests of Gadole in Kashmir valley's Anantnag district on Monday. Two army officers -- a colonel and a major -- and a deputy superintendent of the Jammu and Kashmir Police were also killed in the gunfight with terrorists in the higher reaches of the Kokorenag area in the valley last week. Pardeep Singh went missing on September 13, the first day of the encounter. His body was found on Monday.

The body was taken to his native village in Samana. His wife Seema Rani, father Darshan Singh and brother Kuldeep Singh saluted the martyr for the last time.

Born in 1996, Singh had joined the Army in 2015. He was with 18 Sikh Light Infantry and was currently posted with 19 Rashtriya Rifles unit in Kashmir.

Prominent among those who paid tributes to the martyr included Cabinet minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra. Senior officials of district administration, police and army were also present during the cremation.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Pardeep Singh attained martyrdom while discharging duty to safeguard the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country.

It is an irreparable loss for the country in general and for the distressed family in particular, he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)