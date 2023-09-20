Left Menu

Russia calls for stop to bloodshed in Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2023 03:34 IST | Created: 20-09-2023 03:34 IST
Russia calls for stop to bloodshed in Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Russia called on the conflicting parties in the Nagorno-Karabakh region to stop bloodshed and hostilities and return to the implementation of a ceasefire agreement, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement early on Wednesday. "In connection with the sharp escalation of the armed confrontation in Nagorno-Karabakh, we urge the conflicting parties to immediately stop the bloodshed, stop hostilities and eliminate civilian casualties," the ministry said in a statement posted on its Telegram messaging platform.

On Tuesday, Azerbaijan sent troops backed by artillery strikes into Armenian-controlled Nagorno-Karabakh in an attempt to bring the breakaway region to heel by force, raising the threat of a new war with its neighbour Armenia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

Global
2
Delhi HC asks police to take action over offering of fake Burger King franchises

Delhi HC asks police to take action over offering of fake Burger King franch...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application for COVID drug; Exclusive-Novo Nordisk hires private U.S. firm to handle some Wegovy pen assembly -source and more

Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application...

 Global
4
Jio announces launch of JioAirFiber in 8 cities

Jio announces launch of JioAirFiber in 8 cities

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023