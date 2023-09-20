Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Chinese blockade of Taiwan would likely fail, Pentagon official says

A Chinese blockade of Taiwan would likely fail and a direct military invasion of the self-ruled island would be extremely difficult for Beijing to carry out successfully, senior Pentagon officials told Congress on Tuesday. China's military in recent years has stepped up activity around Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory. U.S. CIA Director William Burns has said Chinese President Xi Jinping has instructed his country's armed forces to be ready to invade by 2027.

Tunisia intercepts 2,500 migrants, arrests dozens of smugglers in 4 days

The Tunisian coastguard said on Tuesday it had intercepted more than 2,500 migrants and arrested dozens of human smugglers following a major crackdown launched last weekend in the coastal region of Sfax, a main departure point for migrants heading to Italy. The operation, which included hundreds of security forces supported by anti-terrorism units, planes and police dogs, was ordered by President Kais Saied, who cited an "unacceptable influx of migrants".

UN General Assembly: Erdogan, Netanyahu meet for first time as relations thaw

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in for the first time in person on Tuesday, marking a major milestone as the two countries have been slowly improving their ties. Once close regional allies, relations between Israel and Turkey were strained for more than a decade, with Ankara having expelled Israel's ambassador following a 2010 Israeli raid on a ship that led a flotilla carrying aid to Gaza, which killed 10 Turkish citizens.

King Charles heads to France for three-day state visit

King Charles will arrive in France on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, during which he and President Emmanuel Macron will hope to build on personal bonds to help turn the page on years of rocky relations between the two neighbouring countries. The king and his wife, Queen Camilla, will start their visit with a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, with the aerobatics display teams of both nations' air forces, conducting a flypast.

Trudeau says Canada wants answers from India over slain Sikh leader

Canada is not trying to provoke India by suggesting it was linked to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader, but wants New Delhi to address the issue properly, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. Trudeau announced on Monday that Canadian intelligence agencies were actively pursuing credible allegations tying New Delhi's agents to the shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, in British Columbia in June, in a rare such attack on the world's largest democracy.

At UN, Zelenskiy tells Russia to stop war so world can fight climate, other crises

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy implored world leaders gathered at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday to stand united against Russia's invasion and said Moscow had to be pushed back so the world could turn to solving pressing global challenges. Zelenskiy drew applause as he took his place at the United Nations General Assembly lectern in New York for his first in-person appearance at the annual UNGA since Russia invaded his country in 2022.

Azerbaijani forces strike Armenian-controlled Karabakh, raising risk of new Caucasus war

Azerbaijan sent troops backed by artillery strikes into Armenian-controlled Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday in an attempt to bring the breakaway region to heel by force, raising the threat of a new war with its neighbour Armenia. Karabakh, a mountainous area in the volatile wider South Caucasus region, is internationally recognised as Azerbaijani territory. But part of it is run by separatist Armenian authorities who say the area is their ancestral homeland.

Canada worked closely with US on India's possible link to killing -source

Canada worked "very closely" with the United States on intelligence that Indian agents had been potentially involved in the murder of a Sikh leader in British Columbia earlier this year, a senior Canadian government source said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that domestic intelligence agencies were actively pursuing credible allegations tying New Delhi's agents to the shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, in June.

Paraguay president backs Taiwan joining UN system

Paraguay supports Taiwan joining the United Nations system, the South American country's president, Santiago Pena, said on Tuesday, speaking at the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA). Due to a 1971 U.N. resolution, Taiwan has been excluded from the international body, which recognizes the People's Republic of China as the legitimate representative of China to the U.N.

One killed at Gaza border by Israeli fire, three in West Bank -Palestinian officials

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man along the Gaza-Israel border on Tuesday and three Palestinian men in clashes in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, Palestinian officials said. The Palestinian killed in Gaza was the first such fatality in what has recently become almost daily confrontations along the frontier after months of relative calm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)