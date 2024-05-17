China property shares rise ahead of housing delivery policies press conference
Shares of Chinese property developers opened up on Friday ahead of a press conference later in the day by China's housing and financial regulators regarding policies to ensure housing delivery.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index rose 1.5% at open, while China's CSI 300 Real Estate index added 1.2%.
