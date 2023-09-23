2 held for killing man in north Delhi: Police

Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 43-year-old man in north Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Irshad (29) and Dinesh Kumar (38), residents of Bihar, they said.

Irshad had taken a pan shop on rent from the victim, police said, adding that he killed him so that he would not have to pay the rent for the shop anymore.

On September 9, a body was found from a drain near Mukhmelpur Pulia. Abrasion marks were found on the deceased's face and a scarf was wrapped around his neck. He was identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

With the help of CCTV footage, police identified the two suspects who were nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

The accused told police that the victim owned a pan shop at the New Delhi railway station, which he had rented to Irshad for Rs 300 per day. The victim used to collect the rent amount on a daily basis from Irshad, which angered him, the DCP said.

Both the accused used to consume liquor with the victim. On the night of September 8, when the victim was in an inebriated condition, they killed him and disposed of the body, police said.

