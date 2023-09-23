Left Menu

"We have faith in judiciary," Udhayanidhi on SC notice over Sanatan

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-09-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 21:52 IST
On the Supreme Court issuing notice over the Sanatan Dharma row, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said he has faith in judiciary.

The Minister told reporters here that he read about the apex court issuing notice only in newspapers and he is yet to receive it. On receipt of notice, appropriate submission would be made in the top court, he said adding ''we have faith in the judiciary.'' On the Sanatan Dharma row, a Supreme Court bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi on September 22 issued notices on a petition filed by Chennai-based lawyer B Jagannath.

