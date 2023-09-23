"We have faith in judiciary," Udhayanidhi on SC notice over Sanatan
- Country:
- India
On the Supreme Court issuing notice over the Sanatan Dharma row, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said he has faith in judiciary.
The Minister told reporters here that he read about the apex court issuing notice only in newspapers and he is yet to receive it. On receipt of notice, appropriate submission would be made in the top court, he said adding ''we have faith in the judiciary.'' On the Sanatan Dharma row, a Supreme Court bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi on September 22 issued notices on a petition filed by Chennai-based lawyer B Jagannath.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
TN to set up Dr Kalaignar Centenary Medical Research Centre at Rs 100 cr in Chennai
Row breaks out over Rahman's Chennai concert due to 'mismanagement'; organisers say 'we are accountable'
Lulu Group to set up large shopping mall in Ahmedabad, Chennai: Yusuff Ali
Row breaks out over Rahman's Chennai concernt due to 'mismanagement'; organisers say 'we are accountable'
Row breaks out over Rahman's Chennai concernt due to 'mismanagement'; organisers say 'we are accountable'