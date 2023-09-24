Armenian media platform says some Karabakh civilians arrive in Armenia

Armenian media platform CivilNet on Sunday published pictures and video of what it said were ethnic Armenian refugees who had arrived in Armenia from the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Among those shown in the pictures were some women and children. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the report.

The ethnic Armenian leadership of Karabakh, which is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, said on Sunday that those made homeless by the fighting would be escorted to Armenia by Russian peacekeepers.

