Left Menu

Woman raped, assaulted by father-in-law in Mumbai; five booked

A woman was allegedly raped by her father-in-law and harassed by four other family members in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar here, police said on Sunday. The woman in her complaint has alleged that her father-in-law entered her room two weeks ago when she was alone and raped her, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 19:59 IST
Woman raped, assaulted by father-in-law in Mumbai; five booked
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was allegedly raped by her father-in-law and harassed by four other family members in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar here, police said on Sunday. Based on a complaint, the police on Saturday registered a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code against the woman's father-in-law and an offence under relevant provisions of the IPC against four other family members who allegedly harassed her for dowry, an official said. The woman in her complaint has alleged that her father-in-law entered her room two weeks ago when she was alone and raped her, he said. She has also claimed that she was mentally and physically assaulted by her in-laws from February 2022 till June this year, the official said.

No arrests have been made in the case so far, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
2
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023