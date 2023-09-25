Left Menu

GOBARdhan initiative: Govt launches unified registration portal for biogas, CBG plants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 19:28 IST
A unified registration portal for GOBARdhan has been introduced to streamline the registration of compressed bio-gas (CBG) and biogas plants in the country, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said on Monday.

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), in a statement, said that more than 1,163 biogas plants and 426 CBG plants registered on the portal are eligible for assistance under the Market Development Assistance (MDA) scheme of the Department of Fertilizers.

According to new guidelines, MDA of Rs 1500/MT will be granted for sale of Fermented Organic Manure (FOM), Liquid Fermented Organic Manure (LFOM), and Phosphate Rich Organic Manure (PROM) produced at biogas and CBG plants under the GOBARdhan initiative. The GOBARdhan initiative aims to get a boost as the new guideline will increase the uptake of organic fertilizer produced from the plants, the statement said ''Registration of manufacturing plants on the unified GOBARdhan portal of the DDWS and adhering to Fertilizer Control Order (FCO) specifications for organic fertilizers are pre-requisites for MDA eligibility,'' it said.

GOBARdhan aims to transform biodegradable and organic waste, including cattle dung, agricultural residues, and biomass, into high-value resources such as biogas, CBG and organic manure.

