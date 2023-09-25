Left Menu

Man hacked to death in Odisha's Ganjam, 2 arrested

A 22-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death and his body was dumped in a forest area in Odishas Ganjam district, police said on Monday.The body of the deceased, identified as Sunil Nayak, was found in Brundabanpur in the Pattapur police station area on Sunday, they said.Police on Monday arrested two persons in connection with the incident.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 25-09-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 20:15 IST
Man hacked to death in Odisha's Ganjam, 2 arrested
A 22-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death and his body was dumped in a forest area in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Monday.

The body of the deceased, identified as Sunil Nayak, was found in Brundabanpur in the Pattapur police station area on Sunday, they said.

Police on Monday arrested two persons in connection with the incident. They were identified as Kuna Dalai (20) of Brundabanpur and S Malesu Patra (25) of Podamari.

Preliminary inquiry revealed an old enmity between Sunil and Kuna led to the murder, said Sabyasachi Malla, the inspector-in-charge of the Pattapur police station.

Patra, the other accused person, allegedly helped Kuna in the murder, he said.

Police seized a sharp weapon, which was allegedly used to commit the murder, from the accused persons. After committing murder, the accused persons took the body about 1 km away and dumped it in a forest.

A case has been filed and an investigation underway, police said.

