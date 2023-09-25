Left Menu

Biden says he applauds labor deal between Hollywood writers, studios

Updated: 25-09-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 20:18 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that he applauded the Hollywood's writers union and major studios for reaching a preliminary labor agreement, a deal expected to end one of two strikes that have halted most film and television production.

"This agreement, including assurances related to artificial intelligence, did not come easily. But its formation is a testament to the power of collective bargaining," Biden said in a statement.

