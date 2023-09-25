Left Menu

70-yr-old killed, two injured as SUV hits them in Delhi's Rohini

Mohammad Yunush 70, a resident of Vijay Vihar, was declared brought dead, while the other two injured persons -- Swarne Arora 63 and her son Kamal 37 -- residents of Budh Vihar, were referred to Jaipur Golden Hospital, the DCP said.

Updated: 25-09-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 20:27 IST
A 70-year-old pedestrian died and two riders on a scooter were injured on Monday morning after an SUV hit them in the Rohini area here, police said. The accused driver has been arrested, they added.

The accident took place near E block in Sector-1 Rohini when the SUV hit the elderly man and two persons riding a scooter, the police said.

After receiving information about the incident around 6.40 am, the police reached the spot and shifted all three injured persons to BSA Hospital for treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said. Mohammad Yunush (70), a resident of Vijay Vihar, was declared brought dead, while the other two injured persons -- Swarne Arora (63) and her son Kamal (37) -- residents of Budh Vihar, were referred to Jaipur Golden Hospital, the DCP said. The body of Yunush has been kept in the mortuary of BSA Hospital for post-mortem, the police said. A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Vijay Vihar police station against the accused Rishab Singh, they added.

Singh, a resident of Budh Vihar, has been arrested and further investigation is underway, the DCP said.

