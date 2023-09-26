US establishes diplomatic relations with Niue, State Department says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2023 02:06 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 02:06 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States and Niue established diplomatic relations on Monday as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Niue Premier Dalton Tagelagi signed a joint statement to that effect, the U.S. State Department said.
The United States said earlier it will recognize the independence of Niue, a small Pacific nation, part of a U.S. charm offensive to block further Chinese inroads into a strategic region Washington has long considered its own backyard.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State
- The United States
- Niue
- U.S.
- Pacific
- Washington
- Chinese
- Dalton Tagelagi
- Antony Blinken
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Djokovic wins U.S. Open for record equalling 24th Grand Slam
Taiwan says Chinese carrier group in Western Pacific for training
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Southgate says he talked Walker out of England retirement twice; Tennis-Dabrowski and Routliffe win U.S. Open women's doubles title and more
In Russia's Pacific port, residents await North Korea's Kim Jong Un
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Southgate says he talked Walker out of England retirement twice; Tennis-Dabrowski and Routliffe win U.S. Open women's doubles title and more