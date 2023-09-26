Left Menu

2 held for raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan in mosque compound in Karnataka

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly entering a mosque compound in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district and raising Jai Shri Ram slogans.The accused have been identified as Keerthan from Bilinele village in Puttur and Sachin from Kaikamba in Mangaluru, police sources said on Tuesday.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 26-09-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 16:47 IST
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly entering a mosque compound in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district and raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

The accused have been identified as Keerthan from Bilinele village in Puttur and Sachin from Kaikamba in Mangaluru, police sources said on Tuesday. The accused who came in a motorbike, allegedly entered the premises of the mosque on Sunday night and raised the slogans. They left the place on seeing the religious head of the mosque who came out on hearing the noise. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed at the mosque. Further investigation is on, the sources said.

