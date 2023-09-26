Red Cross: hundreds need medical care after Karabakh fuel explosion
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 26-09-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 18:27 IST
A fuel explosion in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh has resulted in hundreds of burn victims, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said in a statement on Tuesday. The blast occurred as thousands of ethnic Armenians are fleeing the region after their fighters were defeated by Azerbaijan in a lightning military operation.
The ICRC said that it is delivering medical assistance to those suffering from burns and evacuating some people by ambulance, citing full hospitals and traffic as challenges.
