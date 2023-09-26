Left Menu

Basement, mezzanine floors of around 20 coaching institutes sealed in Mukherjee Nagar: MCD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2023 21:55 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 21:55 IST
Basement, mezzanine floors of around 20 coaching institutes sealed in Mukherjee Nagar: MCD
  • Country:
  • India

Basement and mezzanine floors of around 20 coaching institutes have been sealed in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area in pursuance of a recent court order directing the city authorities to close down all coaching centres operating without an NOC from the fire services department, officials said on Tuesday.

Fresh notices have been issued to nearly 80 coaching institutes after considering their representations, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said in a statement.

The Delhi High Court in July had directed the city authorities to close down all coaching centres operating without a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire services department.

On June 16, the high court took cognisance of a fire at a coaching institute in Mukherjee Nagar the previous day.

The MCD in pursuance of orders of the Delhi High Court took stern action against delinquent coaching institutes in Mukherjee Nagar. It sealed the basement and mezzanine floors of around 20 coaching institutes, and issued fresh notices to nearly 80 coaching institutes after considering their representations, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global
4
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023