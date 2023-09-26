Left Menu

Man seeking job jumps onto safety net at Maharashtra govt's headquarters

Claiming to be project-affected and seeking a government job, a 35-year-old man on Tuesday jumped onto a safety net at the state headquarters Mantralaya here, police said. Later a case under section 309 of the IPC attempt to commit suicide was registered against him at Marine Drive police station.He was produced before a court which released him on bail, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 23:44 IST
Man seeking job jumps onto safety net at Maharashtra govt's headquarters
  • Country:
  • India

Claiming to be project-affected and seeking a government job, a 35-year-old man on Tuesday jumped onto a safety net at the state headquarters Mantralaya here, police said. Ranjeet Awhad, a resident of Pathardi in Ahmednagar district, was visiting the Mantralaya in the afternoon to seek a full-time teacher's job at a government school, claiming that he was project-affected. A safety net has been installed in the building after incidents of people jumping from the higher floors in a bid to end life.

Awhad landed in the net and was removed by the police personnel on duty, an official said. Later a case under section 309 of the IPC (attempt to commit suicide) was registered against him at Marine Drive police station.

He was produced before a court which released him on bail, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global
4
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023