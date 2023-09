Azerbaijan detains former top Karabakh official Vardanyan - RBC

Azerbaijan's security forces detained Ruben Vardanyan, a former top official in Nagorno-Karabakh's ethnic Armenian administration, as he tried to leave the region, Russia's RBC news outlet cited his wife as saying.

Vardanyan, a billionaire investment banker, served as the head of Karabakh's separatist government between November 2022 and February 2023.

Vardanyan did not reply to messages sent by Reuters.

