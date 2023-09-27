Left Menu

Armed guard of Meghalaya HC additional judge kills self with service rifle

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 27-09-2023 17:32 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 16:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An armed guard of an additional judge of Meghalaya High Court on Wednesday allegedly shot himself to death with his service rifle, police said.

The incident took place around 6.30 am at the residence of Justice Biswadeep Bhattacharjee under Laban police station where the 46-year-old personnel was on duty, they said.

Police have taken the body to the Shillong Civil Hospital for post-mortem and an investigation into the incident was ordered, a senior police officer said.

Family members, who were present at the hospital, said they suspected the man suffered from depression.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

