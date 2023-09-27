Left Menu

UP minister's SUV meets with minor accident in Prayagraj

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 27-09-2023 16:31 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 16:31 IST
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Technical Education Minister Ashish Patel's official vehicle met with an accident in Bhirpur under Karchana police station area on Wednesday, police said.

The minister was returning from Mirzapur to Prayagraj when his SUV hit an escort vehicle, a senior police officer said. The front side of the SUV was damaged due to the mishap.

After the incident, the minister left for his destination in another vehicle, the officer said.

The UP minister, who is the husband of Union minister Anupriya Patel, is the MLC from Apna Dal (Sonelal), an ally of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

