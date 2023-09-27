Indian tax officers visit factory, Bengaluru office of China's Lenovo -sources
Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 18:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian income tax officials visited on Wednesday a factory of Chinese PC maker Lenovo in the union territory of Puducherry and one of its offices in Bengaluru city as part of an inquiry, two sources told Reuters.
Lenovo, which confirmed the visit, said it was "co-operating with the authorities and will provide all possible support required."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lenovo
- Chinese
- Indian
- Puducherry
- Bengaluru
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Why little Chinese investments despite India being top investment opportunity destination
India imposes anti-dumping duty on Chinese steel for 5 years
Taiwan says it spotted 22 Chinese warplanes and 20 warships near the island
China's economy is strong and resilient - Chinese foreign ministry
Australian and Indonesian forces deploy battle tanks in US-led combat drills amid Chinese concern