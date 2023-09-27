Indian tax officers visit factory, Bengaluru office of China's Lenovo -sources

Indian income tax officials visited on Wednesday a factory of Chinese PC maker Lenovo in the union territory of Puducherry and one of its offices in Bengaluru city as part of an inquiry, two sources told Reuters.

Lenovo, which confirmed the visit, said it was "co-operating with the authorities and will provide all possible support required."

