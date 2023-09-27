Tension in Bahraich over putting up green flags for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

Tension flared up in Visheshwarganj area here after some members of Hindu community objected to putting up of ''green'' flags on the pillars outside their houses and a temple by Muslim youths for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday night. A case was registered against two dozen people and two of the accused were arrested following a complaint by Guddu Jaiswal that stones were pelted at his house and one person, Anurag Jaiswal was injured.

Sub Inspector Vikas Verma of Visheshwarganj police station said on Wednesday, ''Some men aged between 18 to 35 years were putting up flags in the market for the Barawafat (Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi).'' He said, ''The villagers are alleging that a green coloured flag was hoisted on the temple. When I reached the spot, I saw that a banner and flags of Barawafat were put using strings tied on the pole in front of the temple on one side and from a person's house on the other.'' The banners and flags of the Barawafat festival were hung on this string. There was a dispute over removing them that resulted in a ruckus.

He said that on the complaint of Guddu Jaiswal, a resident of Gangwal Bazar, 14 named and 10 unidentified people were booked at Visheshwarganj police station and two of the named accused - Barkau and Shahrukh - were arrested.

Verma said that the situation is completely under control. As a precautionary measure, police teams from Visheshwarganj police station are patrolling the village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)