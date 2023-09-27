Left Menu

Tension in Bahraich over putting up green flags for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

A case was registered against two dozen people and two of the accused were arrested following a complaint by Guddu Jaiswal that stones were pelted at his house and one person, Anurag Jaiswal was injured.Sub Inspector Vikas Verma of Visheshwarganj police station said on Wednesday, Some men aged between 18 to 35 years were putting up flags in the market for the Barawafat Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. He said, The villagers are alleging that a green coloured flag was hoisted on the temple.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 27-09-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 22:04 IST
Tension in Bahraich over putting up green flags for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi
  • Country:
  • India

Tension flared up in Visheshwarganj area here after some members of Hindu community objected to putting up of ''green'' flags on the pillars outside their houses and a temple by Muslim youths for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday night. A case was registered against two dozen people and two of the accused were arrested following a complaint by Guddu Jaiswal that stones were pelted at his house and one person, Anurag Jaiswal was injured.

Sub Inspector Vikas Verma of Visheshwarganj police station said on Wednesday, ''Some men aged between 18 to 35 years were putting up flags in the market for the Barawafat (Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi).'' He said, ''The villagers are alleging that a green coloured flag was hoisted on the temple. When I reached the spot, I saw that a banner and flags of Barawafat were put using strings tied on the pole in front of the temple on one side and from a person's house on the other.'' The banners and flags of the Barawafat festival were hung on this string. There was a dispute over removing them that resulted in a ruckus.

He said that on the complaint of Guddu Jaiswal, a resident of Gangwal Bazar, 14 named and 10 unidentified people were booked at Visheshwarganj police station and two of the named accused - Barkau and Shahrukh - were arrested.

Verma said that the situation is completely under control. As a precautionary measure, police teams from Visheshwarganj police station are patrolling the village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023