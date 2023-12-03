Left Menu

Eight bus passengers killed by unknown gunmen in northern Pakistan

Gunmen attacked a bus near the town of Chilas in northern Pakistan on Saturday, killing eight passengers and injuring at least 15, district and regional officials said. Muhammad Ali Johar, a spokesman for the regional government, said militants had opened fire on the bus on Saturday evening and the wounded had been taken to a local hospital. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack and the motive for the shooting was not clear.

Reuters | Karachi | Updated: 03-12-2023 01:34 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 01:34 IST
Eight bus passengers killed by unknown gunmen in northern Pakistan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Gunmen attacked a bus near the town of Chilas in northern Pakistan on Saturday, killing eight passengers and injuring at least 15, district and regional officials said. Muhammad Ali Johar, a spokesman for the regional government, said militants had opened fire on the bus on Saturday evening and the wounded had been taken to a local hospital.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack and the motive for the shooting was not clear. Chilas lies in the mountainous region of Gilgit Baltistan, near the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where attacks have been rising in recent years, including some claimed by the Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Chilas is a popular stopping point for tourists and is also near a China-backed dam under construction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA says BD recalling infusion pumps due to compatibility issues and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

 Global
4
Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023