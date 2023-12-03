One dead, one injured after assailant attacks passersby in Paris -minister

One person died and another was injured after an assailant attacked passersby in central Paris near the Eiffel Tower, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Saturday on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The police have just courageously arrested an assailant attacking passersby in Paris, around the Quai de Grenelle. One deceased person and one injured person treated by the Paris fire brigade. Please avoid the area," the minister wrote. AFP, citing a source, said the suspect had shouted out "Allah Akbah" but Reuters could not confirm that.

The anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said it had not yet put in charge of an investigation.

