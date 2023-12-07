Spain expels 2 US embassy staff for bribing intelligence agents - El Pais
Spain has discreetly expelled at least two U.S. embassy staff accused of bribing Spanish intelligence officers for secrets, El Pais newspaper reported on Thursday, citing government sources. "spies" may have been involved, the newspaper said, citing unidentified government sources. The Spanish intelligence agency (CNI) officers, a chief of area and his assistant, were arrested two months ago and a court ordered their case to be kept secret, El Pais said.
- Country:
- Spain
Spain has discreetly expelled at least two U.S. embassy staff accused of bribing Spanish intelligence officers for secrets, El Pais newspaper reported on Thursday, citing government sources. There was no immediate confirmation from either country, who are allies and generally share intelligence between them.
The embassy personnel, whom El Pais did not identify by name or post, were quietly withdrawn at Madrid's request after an investigation showed that two Spanish intelligence officers gave information for "a large sum". More than two U.S. "spies" may have been involved, the newspaper said, citing unidentified government sources.
The Spanish intelligence agency (CNI) officers, a chief of area and his assistant, were arrested two months ago and a court ordered their case to be kept secret, El Pais said. U.S. ambassador Julissa Reynoso was summoned by Spanish authorities, said she knew nothing of the case and apologised, the report added. Washington then complied with a request from Spain's defence and foreign ministries for the two U.S. staff to leave.
A U.S. official in Spain said Reynoso would not comment. Spokespeople at the Spanish Foreign Ministry and the top court declined to comment, while the CNI and Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
"It's a very grave matter, since recruiting secret agents from a host nation to betray their own country is an openly hostile act done with enemy governments, but never with friends or allies," El Pais said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Defence Ministry clears procurement of 97 Tejas LCA for IAF, over 150 Prachand helicopters
Defence Ministry to discuss mega military projects worth around Rs 2 lakh crore tomorrow
Russia destroys uncrewed Ukrainian navy vessel heading for Crimea - defence ministry
Defence ministry to discuss India's biggest ever fighter aircraft projects worth Rs 1.3 lakh crore
Defence ministry inks Rs 2956 cr contract with BHEL to procure 16 super rapid gun mount for Navy