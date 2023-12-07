Left Menu

Blinken, in phone call with Dermer, urges Israel to do more to protect civilians in south Gaza

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 21:18 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer on Thursday, a senior State Department official said, and conveyed that Israel needs to do more to protect civilians in its offensive in southern Gaza.

Blinken also urged Dermer to let Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza while welcoming its decision to let more fuel into the densely-populated enclave.

