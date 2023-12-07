Blinken, in phone call with Dermer, urges Israel to do more to protect civilians in south Gaza
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 21:18 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer on Thursday, a senior State Department official said, and conveyed that Israel needs to do more to protect civilians in its offensive in southern Gaza.
Blinken also urged Dermer to let Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza while welcoming its decision to let more fuel into the densely-populated enclave.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- State Department
- Gaza
- Antony Blinken
- Israel
- State
- Blinken
- Ron Dermer
- Dermer
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blinken, UAE foreign minister discuss Sudan conflict -State Department
WRAPUP 1-No Gaza hostage release will start before Friday, says Israel
Israel unveils what it claims is major Hamas militant hideout beneath Gaza City's Shifa Hospital
WRAPUP 2-No Gaza hostage release pause in fighting before Friday, Israel says
Biden calls Middle East leaders after Israel-Hamas hostage deal