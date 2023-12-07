Left Menu

Noida: Missing man's body found in drain

Days after he went missing, the body of a 52-year-old man was found in a drain here on Thursday, with the police saying they have launched an investigation into the case.The body was spotted lying in the drain next to a bank compound in Sector 51, under Sector 49 police station limits.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-12-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 23:10 IST
Noida: Missing man's body found in drain
When alerted about it, the local police rushed to the spot and the body was brought out, officials said.

The body was spotted lying in the drain next to a bank compound in Sector 51, under Sector 49 police station limits. When alerted about it, the local police rushed to the spot and the body was brought out, officials said.

''Initially unknown but later the body was identified. It was of Balram Pal, a native of Hamirpur district, who was living in Barola village here. His wife also confirmed the identification,'' a police spokesperson said.

The police in a statement said a missing persons complaint about him was lodged at the Sector 24 police station. The body bore no visible injury marks and the police said it is thoroughly probing the case.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the police added.

