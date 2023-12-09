Left Menu

US national security adviser travels to Seoul for talks with Korea, Japan

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan has traveled to Seoul, South Korea, for meetings with his Japanese and Korean counterparts, the White House said on Friday.

The meetings will take place on Friday and Saturday and will center in part on emerging threats, including what the White House described as "concerning developments related to weapons transfers between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and Russia."

