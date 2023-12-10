Iraq's Kataeb Hezbollah vows more attacks on US forces
Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 10-12-2023 00:28 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 00:28 IST
Iraq's Kataeb Hezbollah militia vowed more attacks on U.S. forces in the region and said attacks against U.S. interests on Friday were just the beginning of "new rules of engagement," a security official from the group said in a social media post.
The Iran-aligned group, while not claiming responsibility for a rare attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on Friday, said the embassy was a forward operating base for planning military operations.
