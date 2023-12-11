Syria shoots down Israeli missiles fired near Damascus
Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2023 03:28 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 03:28 IST
Syria's army said its air defence shot down Israeli missiles fired at the surroundings of the capital Damascus from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Sunday evening.
Others missiles not intercepted caused some damage, the army said in a statement. The Israeli army declined to comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
