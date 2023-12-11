SC verdict on Article 370 will strengthen spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Supreme Court’s verdict to uphold the government's decision to abrogate Article 370 is going to strengthen the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

Adityanath, in a post on X, said, ''The decision given by the Honourable Supreme Court regarding Section 370 and 35A is commendable. This is going to strengthen the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'.” “From 25 crore people of the state, I thank for the historic work of connecting Jammu and Kashmir with the mainstream of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the spirit of 'Nation First','' he added.

''Under the successful leadership of the PM, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh will set new standards of good governance, development and prosperity. Jai Hind!” Adityanath said.

While upholding the government's decision on Article 370, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court also directed that statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir be restored at the earliest and said steps should be taken to conduct elections to the Assembly in the Union Territory by September 30 next year.

