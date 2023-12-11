EU to propose sanctions over violence by Israel settlers in West Bank - Borrell
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-12-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 22:24 IST
The European Union will propose to EU governments that they impose sanctions on extremist settlers committing acts of violence against Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, said the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. "We will work on proposing sanctions on extremist settlers in the West Bank," Borrell told a news conference on Monday after a EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.
Violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank has increased since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.
